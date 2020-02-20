Falcons clinch another close game over Cardinals

WHEELING, W.Va. – Wheeling University hosted a mens and womens basketball double header against Fairmont State.

On the men’s side of the show, Kenzie Melko’s and one gave the Fighting Falcons a three-point lead early on in the game.

But the Cardinals went on an 11-0 run to take back the lead by eight points and Wheeling leads by one point at the half.

Fairmont State finished how they have been in recent fashion, in a close game 79-78 the final score.

Tim Koenig’s crew now 20-5 on the season as they prepare for MEC Tournament play.

