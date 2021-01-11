Falcons escape Senators, Fairmont State now 2-0

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Number 23 nationally ranked Fairmont State hosted Davis and Elkins on Sunday.

D&E got off to a quick start on a 6-0 scoring run.

Fairmont State kept it close all throughout the first half and the game went into the halftime break tied at 37.

The start of the second half was much of the same, scoring went back and forth between the Falcons and the Senators.

With about six minutes to go in the game, Fairmont started to heat up and pulled away from D&E.

The Falcons took a 17 point lead, the biggest lead of the game, within the last seconds of the game.

Fairmont State won 87-70 and is now 2-0 on the season.

Isaiah Sanders recorded a double-double for the Falcons with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Four other Falcons scored in double digits as Shem Golek scored 15 points, Cole VonHandorf put up 21 points, Dale Bonner scored 17 points and Seth Younkin put in 10 points.

Gyasi Powell led the Senators with 21 points. Marcus Fleming finished with a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Sam Rolle scored 14 points for D&E.