FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State drops to 0-2 on the season after a loss to Charleston on the road on Thursday night.

The Falcons struggled offensively early and often in this game and didn’t find the end zone at all. Charleston held Fairmont to just 153 yards of total offense.

Fairmont State’s only points came from field goals.

The Falcons fall to Charleston 27-6 and fall to an 0-2 record.