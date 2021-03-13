Falcons fall to Lakers in NCAA Tournament Regional round

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – It was a tough ending to the 2021 season for the Fairmont State men’s basketball team on Saturday night as the Falcons came up short against Mercyhurst.

Fairmont State came into the NCAA Tournament Regional game on a five game win streak including the Mountain East Conference Championship.

As for Mercyhurst, the Lakers entered the game undefeated with an 11-0 record.

The Fighting Falcons got down in a 10-0 hole early on but quickly got out of it.

Isaiah Sanders sunk a key three pointer as a part of an 8-0 run for the Falcons.

Then Dale Bonner hit a triple of his own. But that’s not all he did. Bonner was all over the place in the first half totaling seven points and also turned a steal into an assisted bucket.

Fairmont State went on a 20-0 scoring streak in the first half but Mercyhurst closed the first half strong and led 33-27 at halftime.

The Falcons then struggled offensively down the stretch of the second half and fell 62-58 to the Lakers.

Isaiah Sanders led the way for Fairmont with 18 points in addition to Dale Bonner’s 15.

Tim Koenig’s crew finished the season with a 15-5 record.

