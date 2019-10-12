Falcons go down after intense fourth quarter

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Yellow Jackets took on the Fairmont State Falcons.

Falcons get on the board early with a hand off to Khalik Hamlin and he’ll take it 24 yards for a touchdown. Falcons up 7-0.

Takwan Crews-Naylor to Tyree Randolph and he breaks a tackle and he’ll take it all the way for a Falcons touchdown. They lead 14-0.

Then a Falcons fumble and it is recovered by the Yellow Jackets. This will lead to a WV State touchdown. Falcons still lead 17-7.

Crews-Naylor fires it and it is caught down field by Javon Hayes he will take it in for a Falcons touchdown. Fairmont State leads 24-14 at the half.

The second half looks like a familiar story for Fairmont State. They’ll lose the lead as the Yellow Jackets take it in for a touchdown. WV State is up 24-21.

Falcons don’t give up easy but the last three minutes of the game were what seemed like the Falcons and the Yellow Jackets were playing tag with the lead. WV State comes away with the win. The final score 42-38, but no doubt there was action down to the last play of the game.