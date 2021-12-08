Falcons improve to 7-1 after win over Mountain Lions

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Tim Koenig and the Fairmont State men’s basketball team improve to 7-1 on the season after a win over Mountain East Conference opponent Concord.

The Falcons took and early lead after a 5-0 scoring run to start the contest.

The Mountain Lions never got close in the first half as Fairmont State led by 20 points at the halftime break.

In the second quarter, Concord outscored Fairmont 42-36 but the Mountain Lions could never take the lead.

Fairmont State defeated Concord 85-71.

Five Falcons scored in double-digits with Isaiah Sanders leading with 27 points. Cole VonHandorf finished with 15, Zyon Dobbs added 12 points and Seth Younkin finished with a double-double including 17 rebounds and 11 points.

The Falcons are on the road against Glenville State in their next contest.

