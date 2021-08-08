Falcons’ media day doubles as team bonding experience

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State Football team was all suited up in full uniform on Duvall-Rosier Field on Sunday. It’s not quite game time yet but the program hosted a media day.

Fairmont State Football players await the team photo

Players’ and coaches’ joined together for a team photo as well as individual head shots for the Fairmont State Athletics website. But Fairmont State Football head coach Jason Woodman said even a short event like this doubles as a team bonding experience.

It’s been over a year since the Falcons played a game and after missing the season last year due to COVID-19, the team wasn’t able to be around one another as much as they would have liked to.

“We’ve done more team building things this year than we have in the past just for that reason. Any time we can get them together in any kind of atmosphere activity whether it’s on the field or in a meeting or at a movie. Any time we can get them to interact. With us not being cohesive as a team for a year we’re trying like crazy to create some kind of continuity and off the field is just as important as on,” Woodman said.

Former Fairmont Senior and current Fairmont State quarterback Connor Neal.

The Falcons start classes on Monday and will practice until their first game on September 2 where they’ll host California University of Pennsylvania.