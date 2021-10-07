Falcons start to find rhythm, look to extend win streak Saturday over AB

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State football team returns to Duvall-Rosier Field on Saturday as they host Alderson Broaddus.

The Falcons started off the season on a three game losing streak but since then have started to find their rhythm.

Fairmont State has won its past two games over UNC Pembroke and Concord and they look to continue that win streak with a win over AB.

Falcons head coach Jason Woodman said the team’s recent success can be attributed to the development of his young players throughout the start of the season.

Charleston and California University of Pennsylvania are two teams the Falcons saw early on in the season and now that they’ve seen what it takes to play the top teams around, the Falcons are starting to come together.



“I think that it helped that we played a couple really good teams early. The competition that we faced early on was really good now they know what to expect as far as high expectations that goes with their opponent. Any time you get game speed, game reps, nothing compares to it,” Woodman said.

For senior receiver Shawn Harris, it was all about breaking through and getting that first win.

Harris hopes to carry that momentum into this Saturday against AB.



“We just found our rhythm. We’re a really young team, we had to just figure it out, figure out what was wrong, figure out what we had to fix and we fixed it so now we’re in the groove. Since the first win, our mentality has been way up. We just had to figure out how to win as a team first. Once we figured it out it just seemed like everything came together and everything was flowing,” Harris said.

Woodman also said his offense looked more consistent in the past two games but it was really the defense that has kept his Falcons in games so far this season.

“Our defense has been pretty solid all year long. They’ve kept us in games and that’s been a big key in the last couple weeks. We’ve been able to stop the run for the most part other than one week we struggled,” Woodman said.

Harris said when the quarterback is confident and the play makers do their jobs, the offense is successful.

“Giving the ball to the play makers we have and that’s given us the opportunities to make plays. Giving our quarterback more confidence every week. Just about him trusting us and throwing the ball and giving us a chance,” Harris said.

Alderson Broaddus has yet to win a game this season but Woodman said the Falcons can’t take any game lightly.

“They look like they’re getting better every week. They’re still a dangerous team. They still have skill guys who can make plays and somebody you just can’t take lightly. You can’t take anyone in this conference lightly,” Woodman said.

The Falcons and Battlers kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.



