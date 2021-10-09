Falcons top Battlers, Fairmont State wins three straight games

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State improves to 3-3 on the season with a Homecoming win over Alderson Broaddus on Saturday.

Offensively, Fairmont State looked sharp.

That started with freshman quarterback Michael Floria’s keeper to put the first six on the board early in the first quarter.

Javon Hayes then showed the Falcons’ defense came to play with an interception.

Floria then connected with Shawn Harris in the end zone and the Falcons went up 13-0.

Early in the second quarter, Floria went to the air again but this time connected with Joshawn Lewis to put the Falcons up 20-0.

Fairmont State increased this lead and only allowed the Battlers 10 points.

Fairmont State won 44-10, its third win of the season.

AB still searches for its first win.