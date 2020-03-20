Falcons Year in Review: By Tim Koenig

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Who better to recap this year’s Fairmont State men’s basketball season than the head coach himself?

Falcons head man, Tim Koenig, recaps this season, detailing things such as: His initial objectives and goals after taking the job ; the rise of MEC Freshman of the Year Dale Boner ; Isaiah Sanders overcoming adversity ; and what his players need to do in the offseason for this team to take the next step.

Koenig set a Fairmont State record this year for the most wins (22) in the regular season by a head coach in his first year with the program. He also tied the record for most wins (23) in program history by a first-year head coach through an entire year.

More on Koenig and the Falcons can be found by clicking on any of the stories below from this week.

Season Recap: https://www.wboy.com/sports/recapping-year-one-of-the-tim-koenig-era-at-fairmont-state/

Cole VonHandorf: https://www.wboy.com/sports/cole-vonhandorf-on-being-named-to-a-first-team-all-mec-player/

Kenzie Melko: https://www.wboy.com/sports/kenzie-melko-reflects-on-reaching-1000-career-points/

