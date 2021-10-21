Falkenstein, Polar Bears win Region I Championship, Local runners punch ticket to Ona

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Lydia Falkenstein had a big day at the Class Double-A Region I cross country championship.

Falkenstein crossed the finish line first with a time of 20:10.00 and helped lead the Polar Bears to a Regional team title.

The Polar Bears are headed to Ona as well as the East Fairmont Bees who finished in third as a team.

Twelve individuals including Falkenstein, Taylor Hess (North Marion), Audrey Helmick (Grafton), Bella Haught (East Fairmont) and Megan Mitchell (Philip Barbour) qualified for the state meet.

On the boys side, five local runners finished in the top 11 including three East Fairmont Bees in Drew Moore, Nathaniel Stuck and Charles Hullderman. Two Fairmont Senior runners qualified in Jacob Angelo and Jasper Brown.

The East Fairmont boys also qualified as a team finishing in third place.