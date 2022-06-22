MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Morgantown girls basketball team reached unmatched success under head coach Jason White, highlighted by three straight state championships.

Now, longtime assistant Doug Goodwin is leading the Mohigans through his first summer practice period as head coach. He says that the experience that a veteran team brings to the table this season after a state runner-up finish has been crucial to the process.

“That experience has been invaluable. Their energy when they come in the gym is high,” he said, “They’re ready to work hard and get back and accomplish what we’ve done in the past.”

Goodwin has been along for the ride for some of the best team’s in school history as an assistant to White, Adam Henkins, and Alan Collins. As he takes over the top position on the bench, senior forward Lindsey Bechtel says the familiarity he and the team have with one another already has made for a smooth transition over the last couple of weeks.

“It’s really nice to have him because he’s been and we all know him,” she said, “We all have good relationships with him and he knows what we do. We know what he expects and he knows what we can bring to the court.”

The Mohigans return four starters from last year’s group that reached the Class AAAA state final before falling to Huntington at the Charleston Civic Center Coliseum and with Goodwin in charge, they are looking to once again improve on that finish.