Family-like team bond strengthens for UHS Girls soccer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Many teams are taking advantage of the use of social media for ideas on how to stay in shape during this time of no sports.

The University High girls soccer program is a good example of that. The team stays connected with a group chat where they share ideas and send videos to promote working out and keeping a foot on the ball.

Rising senior goalkeeper Lizzy Edwards says watching other athletes doing drills and working on foot skills motivates her and she shares videos with the team to further spread the motivation.

“I think a big influence is social media and looking at all the soccer stars that are like Alex Morgan. She’s late in her pregnancy and on Instagram she’s videotaping and posting herself doing workouts so we put ‘hey check this out,’ if she can do it, we can do it too,” Edwards said.

Teammates, like Tristen Bright, agree that even just seeing other players putting the work in during this time makes them more inclined to pick up a ball and send a video in the group chat.

“Doing stuff like this, if we see other teammates doing this stuff we feel like we have to do that and we want to be better than we were last season so we want to get better and seeing other people doing stuff like this, it makes us want to do more,” Bright said.

The Hawks even made their own video and posted it to Twitter so other teams can see what they’ve been working on.

We may be apart, but we’re still a team. Enjoy and stay safe!👍😷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SVH9TW8HQ2 — UHS Girls Soccer (@UhsGirls_Soccer) April 12, 2020

Edwards also says emphasizing encouragement is the point of the group chat. She says the team not only sends videos and workouts but also motivational quotes to keep everyone’s spirits up.

“If one person does something we’re always like okay we did this, what are you doing? We’re always there encouraging,” Edwards said.

Head Coach Graham Peace is impressed with his team’s ability to motivate each other to get ready for the upcoming season.

“Well we told the players this is going to separate the real soccer players from the ones who just want to be soccer players. And the teams I think that are going to do well this fall are the teams that the players are self motivated right now. And we’ve really tried to enforce that with these players that you’ve got to be putting in the work now and this is what’s going to determine which teams come back ready to go in the fall,” Peace said.

And the Hawks certainly feel they are on the right track for the preparation of the fall soccer season.