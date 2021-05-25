Fans excited to welcome West Virginia Black Bears back into Mon County Ballpark

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears faithful fans stuck through the time of no live baseball in hopes of seeing the team back at Monongalia County Ballpark this summer, and that’s exactly what they did on Monday night.

Fans of all ages gathered at Mon County Ballpark to welcome back the Black Bears during their season opener against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Although the Black Bears lost 8-1, the fans didn’t seem to mind. They were happy just to see live baseball in Granville again.

The 12 Sports team caught up with a few different fans and these were some of the remarks made about the return of the Black Bears.

“Feels great,” said one fan.



“Awesome. Finally!” said another.



“It’s about time,” said one fan, echoing what many minor league fans have been thinking over the last year.



“I’m really excited,” added another fan.



“It’s fantastic, exciting. I mean, I missed watching these guys play and just being able to come out and watch them in person,” stated another.

The Black Bears return to Monongalia County Ballpark on Tuesday, where they are set to see the Scrappers again at 6:35 p.m.