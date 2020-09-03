Fate of Week 1 football games involving Mon. County teams to be decided Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The fate of Week 1 high school football games involving Morgantown, University and Clay-Battelle high schools will be determined in Thursday morning’s daily County Alert System map by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, according to multiple Mon. County athletic directors.

That, according to one athletic director we spoke with, is based on information to schools from the WVSSAC and Executive Director Bernie Dolan, which was handed down to schools on Wednesday.

This ruling means that a school/county’s color designation on the day prior to a game, as shown on the daily color-coded map from the DHHR, will determine if teams play or compete on game day.

Based on this, Trinity Christian’s game scheduled for Thursday against Wirt County is still to be played.

This is in affect for all counties in West Virginia, and is also in affect for all sports.

Monongalia County, based on this information, is the focus in our region at this moment considering the county has had a fast-increasing seven-day average over the last three days. Mon County has been shown in the Orange since Monday.

All other counties in North Central West Virginia are shown as either Green or Yellow, according to Wednesday’s map. But that doesn’t mean all other football programs are set to play Week 1.

On Wednesday, Lincoln High School learned of a positive COVID-19 test that will force the Cougars to miss at least the first two games of the season, due to a 14-day mandatory shut down of the program for safety and contact tracing.

Four other counties in the state were Orange, and one was Red, when Wednesday’s map was released at 10 a.m.

Multiple games across the state, including Lincoln vs. Fairmont Senior in our region, have canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay with 12 Sports as we continue to cover high school sports, and how they are impacted by COVID-19.