BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) — Travel soccer club FC Alliance brings together some of the best high school talent in West Virginia and that talent has hit a whole new stage over the last ten days.

A team made up of the best that the organization has to offer—including four players from its Central squad based in Bridgeport—made the trip across the Atlantic for a competitive tour of France and England last week.

By the end of the week, FC Alliance completed games in both countries and visits to Parc de Princes, home of French champions Paris Saint Germain, and the French national training center at Clairefontaine.

“I just want them to build their passion for the game. I want them to love it a little bit more,” FC Alliance executive director Adam Arthur said, “If they love it more, they’ll play more and if they love it a bit more, they’ll train more. They’ll work on themselves more and then their teams are going to get better because of that and they’re individually going to build their life skills and life experiences.”

With the high school soccer season right around the corner, taking on opponents with the level of skill found in Europe is the perfect form of preparation.

“Their quality’s a lot better. Every player can do their job. Back in the States, sometimes there’s some fresher kids and I’m glad to get them in but you’ve got to know who you’re playing with and here everyone is on it and knows what they have to do,” FC Alliance forward and Bridgeport native Will Madden said.

As the game of soccer grows each day around the country, FC Alliance is on the cutting edge of providing opportunities to West Virginia talent.