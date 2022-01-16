Felix earns OVAC Championship Title, University finishes as 5A runner up

WHEELING, W.Va. – University had a great day on the mat at the OVAC high school wrestling championships.

The Hawks finished as the AAAAA OVAC runners up.

Luca Felix was the Hawks’ biggest highlight. He won his match by a 10-3 decision taking home the 145lb OVAC title.

Many other University wrestlers placed at the championships.

Dakota Hagedorn, Elijah Wellings-Osha, Brock Kehler and Corbin Turney all finished in second place.

Carter Pauley recorded a third place finish, Mason Pauley in fourth, Colin McBee in fifth and Hezekiah Taylor in seventh.

