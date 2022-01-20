Felix keeps perfect record intact, University wrestling sweeps BU, Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University showed off on its senior night as the Hawks swept Buckhannon-Upshur and Morgantown in a tri-match.

The Hawks defeated Buckhannon-Upshur 51-14 and dominated Morgantown 69-9.

University’s Luca Felix put his undefeated record on the line but improved to 26-0 on the season after two wins.

Felix wins by decision, 9-3.

Felix beat Buckhannon-Upshur’s Nathan Cornett by decision and defeated his Morgantown High opponent to keep his perfect record intact.

In the 113 weight class, University’s Dane Wolfe built an early advantage and won by an 8-2 decision.

A close match went down in the 120 weight class, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Liam Garcia wins by decision 3-2 over University’s Carter Pauley.

And in 126 lb, another win for the Bucs. Aidan Wilson controls the match from the start and wins by major decision, 12-3, over UHS’ Grant Oxley. Wilson improves to 13-2 on the season.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Aidan Wilson improves his record to 13-2.

An early pin on the night comes in the 132 class as University’s Jay McKenzie wins by fall in the second round over BU’s Brody Kennedy.

In 138, Buckhannon’s Tucker Hurst only allows University’s Mason Pauley an escape and the Buccaneer wins by an 8-1 decision.

Buckhannon-Upshur beat Morgantown 51-30.