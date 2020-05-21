Ferrell inks with Glenville State track and field

WEST UNION, W.Va. – One Doddridge County Bulldog didn’t get to have her senior track and field season on the brand new Cline Stansberry Stadium track, so it’s only right she held her collegiate signing there.



Doddridge County High School track and field star Jonna Ferrell signed to continue her running career at Glenville State.



Ferrell had an exceptional high school track and field campaign. She holds six individual state titles, four records at the state meet and also holds multiple school records at Doddridge County High School. Not to mention she captured the 40 point high point award at the state meet.



While she also found success on the basketball court for the bulldogs, Ferrell’s love for the sport of track led her to Glenville.



“Coach Spino, he’s been after me since the beginning, since the very start and he’s seen a lot of potential in me since the beginning and Glenville just feels like home and it’s close to home. They came to my basketball games and coach Spino,he has been really supportive of me. And if I weren’t to choose Glenville, he would’ve been supportive of that too,” Ferrell said.



Ferrell looks to run the 100, 200 and 400 meter dash and potential will long jump for the Pioneers.



“It’s going to be really exciting. I can’t wait to get started,” Ferrell said.



She attributes much of her success to the Doddridge County track and field program and her coaches.



“Doddridge, they’re known for track and field and cross country and just running in general. And having coaches like coach Kellar and coach Bobby along the way, they’ve really pushed me to be the best that I can be,” Ferrell said.



And Ferrell is itching to get back on the track. While she expected her senior season to be her best one…the best is yet to come at Glenville State.