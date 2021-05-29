Fifth inning the difference in season finale between Fairmont Senior and Oak Glen

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Softball teams from Fairmont Senior and Oak Glen were locked in a pitchers duel Saturday afternoon under grey skies and a gentle mist.

Although the results were largely the same, the way the two pitchers were going about their business was different.

Fairmont Senior’s Liz Murphy let her defense work for her, while Oak Glen’s Lizzie Kell did most of the work herself — striking out ten in seven innings of work.

The Polar Bears tied the game in the fourth with back-to-back doubles.

In the fifth inning, the Golden Bears took control.

Oak Glen scored five runs in the fifth inning, to take a 6-1 lead.

The Golden Bears went on to win 7-1.