WHEELING, W.Va. – Stephanie Anderson and the Fighting Falcons of Fairmont State took on the Wheeling Cardinals.

Rachel Laskody, after recently eclipsing 1,000 points with the Falcons, had a big game tonight as well. Laskody double-doubles with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Fighting Falcons take home the 77-65 win over Wheeling.

Fairmont State now 13-12 on the season as they are gearing up for the MEC tournament where they will be back in Wheeling.