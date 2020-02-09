Fighting Falcons fall to Mountain Lions

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The walls echoed in Joe Retton Arena as the Fighting Falcon’s Mens and Womens basketball programs hosted Concord University.

Into the second quarter the Falcons were down by 14 points. Big half for former Gilmer County Titan Riley Fitzwater as she led the Mountain Lions with 10 points and 7 rebounds in the first half and finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Kamrin Weimer kept the Falcons in the game with a big first half as well with 11 points and she finished with 18 points to lead Fairmont State.

Concord took a 17 point lead in the second quarter but Fairmont hung in there trailing 44-31 at the halftime break.

The Mountain Lions outscored Fairmont by 17 in the third quarter and took a 33 point lead in the fourth.

Falcons put up a late fight, especially Taylor Stafford who took it to the bucket multiple times to cut the lead.

But the Mountain Lions prevailed and won with a final score of 89-72.

Stafford, Katy Darnell join Weimer in double digits as well as Rachel Laskody double-doubles with 16 points and 10 rebounds.