POCA, W.Va. – The second meeting between Notre Dame and Poca was certainly an exciting one. After four overtimes, the Irish came out on top 80-78.

Yes, four overtimes.

The end of regulation left the game tied at 47-47.

Both teams kept it close during four overtimes and the last one ended on a buzzer beater putback layup by the Irish’s Wade Britton.

Jaidyn West scored 42 points to lead Notre Dame and Isaac McKneely scored 32 points to lead the Dots.