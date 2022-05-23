NUTTER FORT, W.Va –

Notre Dame hosted Moorefield in game 1 of their regional championship series. It was 1-0, Yellowjackets after three and make that a quick 2-0 as Ryan McGregor puts one in the gap, Garrett Stickler scores and Mcgregor legs out a triple.

Isaac Wolfe battled hard on the mound for the Irish as he sent one packing on strikes for out number one in the inning. He tallied 7 K’s in six innings of work. Later on in the fourth, Karson Reed sent a bloop shot into left. That was enough to score McGregor from third and make it 3-0, Moorefield. At the plate, Notre Dame had a tough time getting to righty Bryce Hines as he gets his man looking for one of his eight strikeouts to put an end to the inning.

Later on, Wolfe obliged with one of his own and it stayed at 3-0 into the seventh. Last chance for the Irish and Dom Bombardiere got it started with a cue shot into right for their second hit of the game. Then, with runners on the corners, Notre Dame went for the delayed steal. The first runner was thrown out at second but Bombardiere swiped home and got them on the board, 3-1. In the end though, Hines was too much. He allowed one run on three hits and the Yellowjackets took game one by a final of 3-1.