CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame picked up a dominant win at Angelo Basile Court on Tuesday over Parkersburg Catholic.

Notre Dame was strong from the jump- literally.

Wade Britton won the tip and Jaidyn West set up Dominic Zummo for the first two points of the game.

The scoring never slowed down for the Fighting Irish. They shut out the Crusaders 27-0 after one quarter.

Jaidyn West led NDHS with 23 points, Trey Petitto added 11 in the Irish’s 95-31 win.