Fighting Irish come out on top in OT win over Maroon Knights

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Angelo Basile Court was as loud as ever Saturday night as the No. 9 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the No. 4 Maroon Knights of Wheeling Central Catholic.

First quarter started with Kobe Martino scoring all eight of Notre Dame’s first points. But the Maroon Knights would be hot on scoring as well and they’ll take the one point lead into the second quarter.

Second quarter was much of the same story. Back and forth scoring results in a tie at 33 at the halftime break.

In the third quarter Notre Dame will best Wheeling Central, but not by much. The Fighting Irish will take a two point lead into the final quarter.

Just as the whole game was, this quarter was neck and neck all the way to the buzzer where the score was tied at 59.

In overtime, the Maroon Knights strike first but after that it’s all Irish.

The final score in overtime, 75-69. Jaidyn West scored 21 points to lead the Irish. Both Martino brothers and Elijah Goodman join West in double-digits to lead Notre Dame.

The Irish are now 12-3 on the season.