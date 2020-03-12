Fighting Irish drop 16 threes in win over Yellow Jackets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame High School hosted Moorefield in the Region II co-final at Angelo Basile Court.

Irish came out on fire as they dropped 10 threes in the first half and added six more in the second.

Jaidyn West led the Fighting Irish with 25 points and all of them came from three-point land or from the charity stripe.

Notre Dame never lost the lead in this game and it wasn’t close as the Irish led by 23 at the halftime break.

They went on to dominate the Yellow Jackets 85-42, the final score for a ticket to the big dance.

Elijah Goodman and Wade Britton joined West in double-digits to lead the Irish.

Up next in Charleston, Notre Dame is set as a three seed to take on Wheeling Central Catholic in the first round.