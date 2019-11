CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Voting for the first round of our Glenville State Catch of the Year competition concluded Monday at noon.

Three plays are moving on to the second round. Those plays are as follows:

Lincoln’s Zack Snyder’s catch from Week 9

Ritchie County’s Kayden Procacina’s catch from Week 1

Lewis County’s Chase Beam’s interception from Week 2

Round 2 of the Catch of the Year competition will begin on Friday.