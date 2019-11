CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Voting for the first round of our Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Year competition concluded at noon on Monday.

Three defensive plays are moving on to the second round of our competition. Those plays are:

Gilmer County’s Ean Hamrick’s interception from Week 7

Ritchie County’s Garrett Cunningham’s interception from Week 9

South Harrison’s special team unit’s blocked field goal from Week 5

The second round of Coverage of the Year will begin on Friday night.