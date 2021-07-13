Five Black Bears players hear their names called in Day 3 of MLB Draft

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Five West Virginia Black Bears players were selected on the third and final day of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

That brings the number to seven total players from the Black Bears who were drafted this year.

Southern California will be home to multiple Black Bears players.

Michael Hobbs was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the final pick of the 10th round on Monday. Three rounds later, pitcher Kobe Robinson was selected with the 400th overall pick by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Then, WVU product, pitcher Madison Jeffrey, was also taken by the Dodgers in the 15th round (462 OVR).

More information on Jeffrey can be found courtesy of Gold And Blue Nation.

Just four picks after Robinson was taken, catcher Tucker Mitchell was taken by the Texas Rangers (14th RD, 404th OVR), meaning he will join Mitch Bratt in the Lone Star State.

Outfielder Garrett Spain was selected in the 15th round, with the 452nd selection, by the Toronto Blue Jays. Spain hit for a .327 average and 19 RBI during his time so far with the Black Bears.

Carlos Lomeli, a right handed pitcher out of St. Mary’s College of California, became the second St. Mary’s product on the West Virginia roster to be drafted. (Hobbs was the other.) Lomeli was selected in the 17th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Players selected in the draft are supposed to stay with their MLB Draft League team until signing their contract with the team that drafted them. Players have until August 1 to sign with their big league club.

If they don’t sign by August 1, they will remain with the Black Bears, as well as the college baseball program they were already with or committed to.

Full MLB Draft results can be found by clicking on this Draft Tracker link.

🚨 DRAFTED: Kobe Robinson 🚨



Selected in the 13th round (400th pick) by the @Padres —



The RHP from Chattanooga State CC hit 99 MPH in his last appearance for the Black Bears. 🔥🔥



CONGRATULATIONS @Kobe_Robinson24!!! pic.twitter.com/LoksY8kCj4 — WV Black Bears (@WVBlackBears) July 13, 2021

Congratulations, Tucker Mitchell!



The #Rangers selected Tucker in the 14th round (No. 404 overall) of the 2021 #MLBDraft.



The @WVBlackBears catcher is the 18th #MLBDraftLeague player to be taken in the Draft. pic.twitter.com/2CviJxDIsc — MLB Draft League (@mlbdraftleague) July 13, 2021

🚨 DRAFTED: Garrett Spain 🚨



Selected in the 15th round (452nd pick) by @BlueJays–

In case you didn't know: Spain rakes.

🔹 .327 BA

🔹 19 RBI

🔹 28 R | 36 H

🔹 11 2B



CONGRATULATIONS @garrettspain28!!! pic.twitter.com/jRKpjJDB6N — WV Black Bears (@WVBlackBears) July 13, 2021

I repeat — southern California Loves West Virginia!

Jeffrey becomes the third @WVUBaseball player draft this year, and the 2nd @WVBlackBears player drafted by the @Dodgers! https://t.co/mvBSqLtxfn — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) July 13, 2021