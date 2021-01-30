Five Bobcats score in double-figures, WVWC earns first win of the season

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – It was an exciting ending to the West Virginia Wesleyan Women’s basketball team’s first win of the season.

The Bobcats hosted Alderson Broaddus. AB had the lead 32-26 at the halftime break.

Brittany Stawovy led the charge with a couple buckets early on in the second half, Stawovy scored 22 points in the second half, finished with 27 to lead the Bobcats.

The Battlers fought back and forth with the Bobcats scoring wise in the second half.

The difference maker was the Bobcats’ success from the charity stripe.

Wesleyan shot 79.4 percent from the free throw line making 27-34 foul shots.

The Bobcats fought to the finish to record their first win of the season 86-73 over AB.

Cierra Tolbert finished with a double double 21 and 16 for WVWC.