Five Bobcats score in double-figures, WVWC earns first win of the season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – It was an exciting ending to the West Virginia Wesleyan Women’s basketball team’s first win of the season.

The Bobcats hosted Alderson Broaddus. AB had the lead 32-26 at the halftime break.

Brittany Stawovy led the charge with a couple buckets early on in the second half, Stawovy scored 22 points in the second half, finished with 27 to lead the Bobcats.

The Battlers fought back and forth with the Bobcats scoring wise in the second half.

The difference maker was the Bobcats’ success from the charity stripe.

Wesleyan shot 79.4 percent from the free throw line making 27-34 foul shots.

The Bobcats fought to the finish to record their first win of the season 86-73 over AB.

Cierra Tolbert finished with a double double 21 and 16 for WVWC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories