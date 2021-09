SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Five different Buckhannon-Upshur girls soccer players found the back of the net for the Lady Bucs on Tuesday evening at Stydahar Field.

Cameron Zuliani led the way with two goals and two assists.

Four other players, including Catherine Oliveto and Sheridan Phillips, also tallied goals.

Buckhannon-Upshur held just a one-goal advantage at halftime, but quickly built up its lead early in the second half.

The Lady Bucs cruised to a 6-0 shutout victory.