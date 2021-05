Five local players land a spot on the girls basketball AA-A All-State roster

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Five local high school girls basketball players earned a spot on the Class AA-A All-State roster.

Three players are on the Class-A first team All-State list including Webster County’s Sydney Baird, Tucker County’s Kadie Colebank and Gilmer County’s Carrah Ferguson.

Doddridge County’s Abby McDonough earned a spot on the second team All-State list.

In Class-A, Ritchie County’s Rebekah Rupert (second team) was the only local player to earn All-State honors.

CLASS-A

First Team

Kaylea Baisden, Tug Valley; Jr. (Captain)

Sydney Baird, Webster County; Soph.

Josie Montgomery, Calhoun County; Jr.

Lili Neely, Cameron; Sr.

Kadie Colebank, Tucker County; Soph.

Makayla May, Tug Valley; Sr.,

Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County

Trista Lester, River View; Soph.

Second Team

Ashlynn Van Tassell, Cameron; Fr.,

Trinity Amick, Richwood; Sr.

Jazzy Melynk, Madonna; Sr. (Captain)

Savannah Cunningham, Calhoun County; Jr.

Alyssa Newsome, Tug Valley; Sr.

Kenzie Clutter, Cameron; Fr.,

Abby McDonough, Doddridge County; Soph.

Julie Boone, Tolsia, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Vanessea Alatis, Madonna; Alivia Ammons, Clay-Battelle; Rachel Bates, Valley; Sienna Bircher, Pocahontas County; Selena Browning, Tolsia; Bailey Coleman, Hannan; Mackenzie Crews, Montcalm; Audrey Evans, Tug Valley; Emma Gibbs, Wahama; Macy Helmick, Tucker County; London Hood, Tucker County; Akayla Hughes, James Monroe; Laurel McCombs, Doddridge County; Sarah Michael, Wood County, Christian; Chloe Mitchem, River View; Ali Morgan, River View; Alaina Moore, Madonna; Caroline Nelson, Sherman; Caleigh Phillips, Tyler Consolidated; Brianna Rinehart, Hundred; Emma Taylor, Gilmer County; McKenzie Thomas, Paden City; Victoria Van Matre, Wahama; Ana Young, Pendelton County

CLASS-AA

First Team

Skylar Davidson, Wyoming East; Sr. (Captain)

Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic; Sr.

Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Jr.

Mady Winters, Magnolia; Sr.

Annie Hunt, Ravenswood; Sr.

Maria Perdew, Frankfort; Jr.

Abbie Russell, Wyoming East; Soph.

Sydney Bolles, Charleston Catholic, Sr.

Second Team

Taylor Isaac, Summers County, Sr.

Gavin Pivont, Summers County, Sr.

Kylie Wright, St. Marys; Sr.

Nicole Reynolds, Williamstown; Sr.

Daisha Summers, Wyoming East; Jr. (Captain)

Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County , Soph.

Jenna Burgess, Petersburg; Soph.

Scarlett Thomason, Mingo Central; Sr.

Honorable Mention

Hannah Blankenship, Wyoming East; Hollee Blair, Chapmanville; Jenna Boice, Parkersburg Catholic; Madison Clark, Wyoming East; Madisyn Curry, Mingo Central; Abby Darnley, Buffalo; Kayla Lantz, Petersburg; Beyonka Lee, Bluefield; Lainie Ross, Parkersburg Catholic; Zoe Davis, St. Marys; Lenieca Grimm, Magnolia; Lakyn Joy, Williamstown; Liv Meador, Summers County; Josie Moore, St. Marys; Sophie Nelson, Ritchie County; Hannah Rahin, Charleston Catholic; Regan Rudder, South Harrison; Sarah Saunders, Wyoming East; Halley Smith, Frankfort; Jaclyn Smith, Trinity; Paige Smith, Trinity; Jenna Wagoner, Mingo Central; Brooke Warner, Point Pleasant; Jayla Wiseman, Williamstown; Emma Wyer, Wirt County