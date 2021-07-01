Five local players selected to Triple-A softball all-state squads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four local players have been selected to the Triple-A softball all-state teams, according to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Included in that list is University strikeout machine, Autumn Stemple.

Stemple was one of just two local players to earn a first team all-state selection, as she was joined by Buckhannon-Upshur’s Shelby McDaniels. Both are juniors.

Three other local players earned a spot on the second team all-state unit.

Morgantown was home to two of those players, in Mohigans’ pitcher Grace Haines and utility player Breonna Marietta.

Buckhannon-Upshur infielder, Robin Ball, was the other local player to receive an all-state nod.

Below is the full list of the Triple-A all-state softball players, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association and the coaches.

First team

P – Tayven Stephenson, St. Albans, so. (captain)

P – Maddy Ruffner, Washington, so.

P – Kendal Stoffel, St. Albans, sr.

P – Autumn Stemple, University, jr.

IF – Rielly Lucas, Cabell Midland, sr.

IF – Alivia Meeks, Hurricane, jr.

IF – Paige Adams, Parkersburg South, sr.

IF – Haleigh Adkins, Lincoln County, so.

IF – Brittany Cenate, Washington, jr.

OF – Taylor Graham, Greenbrier East, sr.

OF – Jenna Christopher, Spring Valley, jr.

C – Emily Allen, Parkersburg, sr.

C – Jillian Holley, St. Albans, sr.

C – Olivia Pelfrey, Cabell Midland, sr.

UTIL – Kadence Pettit, John Marshall, so.

UTIL – Josie Bird, Lincoln County, fr.

UTIL – Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur, jr.

UTIL – Jessica Terry, Cabell Midland, jr.

Second team

P – Chloe Shinn, Ripley, sr. (captain)

P – Hope Sizemore, South Charleston, so.

P – Ana Jimenez, George Washington, jr.

P – Grace Haines, Morgantown, sr.

IF – Emma Pauley, Riverside, jr.

IF – Alaina Wilson, Capital, sr.

IF – Kassidy Trimble, Parkersburg South, jr.

IF – Robin Ball, Buckhannon-Upshur, jr.

IF – Cassidy Cummings, Ripley, so.

OF – Caelin Marcum, Huntington, jr.

OF – Hallie Dinklocker, South Charleston, jr.

OF – Bailey Gilbert, St. Albans, sr.

C – Grace Walsh, Ripley, sr.

UTIL – Breonna Marietta, Morgantown, jr.

UTIL – Jenna Dorsey, Cabell Midland, jr.

UTIL – Genevieve Potter, South Charleston, sr.

UTIL – Gracie Payne, St. Albans, sr.

UTIL – Tessa Wise, John Marshall, sr.

Honorable Mention

Kylie Pelkey, Oak Hill; Natalie Fout, Lincoln County; Mahalie Moser, Morgantown; Lindsey Vorndran, University; Josi Ervin, Greenbrier East; Amillia Howard, Huntington; Haylee Byers, Oak Hill; Emma Phares, Morgantown; Kisten Roberts, Parkersburg; Camdyn Noland, Washington; Lindsey Black, Greenbrier East; Jayla Bias-Smith, Huntington; Maleaha Misch, Brooke; Avery Conner, Hedgesville; Larie Lewis, Jefferson; Kyla Tharp, Wheeling Park; Dori Kins, John Marshall; Lex Foresha, Brooke; Angela Lippoli, Brooke; Annabelle Honaker, Greenbrier East; Summer Mangold, Hampshire; Kiana Bagnell, Musselman; Maci Cook, Bridgeport; Rachel Mason, Bridgeport