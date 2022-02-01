Five Mohigans finish in double-figures to send (1) Morgantown past (2) Parkersburg South

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown showed why its the number one Class Quad-A program in the state in its 85-54 performance over second-ranked Parkersburg South.

The Mohigans put the first four points on the board. South tied the game up multiple times but never took the lead.

Morgantown started to slightly pull away at the end of the first quarter as it led 18-13.

The second quarter is where the Mohigans really started to turn it on. Alec Poland netted nine of his game-high 25 points and Morgantown had a 47-27 advantage at the halftime break.

Five scorers finished in double-figures for the Mohigans including Poland, Brooks Gage with 17 pts, Sharron Young with 12, Brody Davis with 11 and Cam Danser with 10.

Morgantown improves to 11-3 on the season.

