Five Pioneers score in double-digits to lead No. 16 Glenville State over Wheeling

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The No. 16 ranked Glenville State Pioneers hosted the Wheeling Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Pioneers got off to a fast start on a 9-2 run to take an early lead that they never lost.

Wheeling turned the ball over 22 times in the first half alone and Glenville State capitalized on many of those turnovers and turned them into points.

Junior forward Lilly Ritz finished with a double-double to lead the Cardinals with 20 and 16.

But Glenville State never stopped scoring, in fact two players finished with a double-double and three other players scored in double-digits.

Junior guard Zakiyah Winfield finished with 21 points and 11 boards while junior guard Taychaun Hubbard finished with 17 points and 10 steals.

“In practice we definitely work on our defense more than anything so I knew that we had to go out here and do everything we had to do on the floor. I just knew I had to come out here and prove myself today so I just tried to do what I had to do for my team so I just went out there and just executed what I had to do,” Hubbard said.

Junior guard Re’Shawna Stone scored 22 points, junior guard Dazha Congleton scored 11, senior guard Vendela Danielsson scored 11 and junior guard Jada Mitchell scored 13 to aid the Pioneers.

Glenville State won big 123-74 and is now 4-1 on the season.