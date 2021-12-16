Five scorers in double-digits lead Huskies in North-East rivalry game

RACHEL, W.Va. – The Huskies got the best of the Bees in the North-East rivalry game on Thursday.

It started off neck and neck. East Fairmont led North Marion 5-2 opening the first quarter.

Despite a strong Bees effort, North Marion pulled away at the end of the first and led 23-12.

The Huskies never lose the lead from there but the Bees keep it interesting.

North took a 43-27 lead at the halftime break and led 68-50 after three quarters.

The Huskies never let up and went on to win it 95-63.

Katlyn Carson led the Huskies with 22 points. Emma Freels scored 17, Olivia Toland with 15, along with Savannah Walls’ 14 points and Adryan Stemple’s 12.

Kenly Rogers of the Bees led all scorers with 24 points.