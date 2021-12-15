Five University athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five athletes at University High School participated in National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Rocco DeVincent, the U’s star runner signed to continue his career with the Ohio University cross country and track and field program.

DeVincent has had a standout running career at University, bringing several titles home to Morgantown, and most recently finishing in third place at the state XC meet.

Rocco DeVincent inks with Ohio University

“To start off, just going down there and getting on campus, it just had that home feeling and just being there around the coaches and the team it just felt like the right decision,” DeVincent said.

University’s Aaron Forbes chooses to stay in the mountain state as he signs with the Salem University baseball program.

Forbes is set to play third base with the Tigers, where he expects to make an impact right away. He’s excited to play under his future head coach JT Heenan.

Aaron Forbes joins the Salem baseball program

“It was close to home and I like what JT is building up there, I think we’re going to be pretty good in a couple of years and it’s going to give me a chance to play right away and that’s what I want. I think it’ll be fun, I like the atmosphere he brings and everything like that,” Forbes said.

Hawks football running back Colin McBee is singing ‘Country Roads’ after signing with the West Virginia University football program.

McBee was a huge part of the Hawks’ undefeated regular season and run in the playoffs.

Colin McBee signs with WVU football

McBee is ready to trade his reds for the old gold and blue.

“I grew up here so it’s always been a goal of mine to play for the mountaineers and I got that chance so I took it. I had a great senior season, caught interest of the WVU coaches and they reached out to me,” McBee said.

Alex Solomon is heading up I-79 to play golf at Waynesburg.

Solomon looks forward to playing for his new head coach and said Waynesburg was his main choice for multiple reasons.

Alex Solomon signs with the Waynesburg golf program

“It’s close to home and I really like that. I get to go there and I get to play a whole lot and I really like the atmosphere up there, it’s smaller but it’s nice and it’s all personalized and I feel like I will really excel there,” Solomon said.

Madison Wagoner signed to continue her lacrosse career at Bethany College.

Wagoner plays lacrosse for the ‘U’ and her travel team, Intrepid. The head coach of her travel team happens to be the head coach of the Bison lax program.

One thing led to another and Wagoner is now signing with the Bison.

Madison Wagoner makes it official with the Bethany lacrosse program

“I never had considered playing lacrosse in college so I looked more into it and I decided to take a look at Bethany. Academic wise it’s a really good school, the campus is beautiful, and overall it just seemed like an amazing experience. The team was great and I felt like I had already fit in,” Wagoner said.