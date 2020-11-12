Five University athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five University High School athletes put pen to paper to officially continue their athletic careers collegiately on National Signing Day.

UHS cross country and track and field standout Caroline Kirby signed with Syracuse University XC and T&F.

Kirby moves onto running with the Orange with plenty of accolades from University including a fourth place finish in the state cross country meet this past season along with being a four-time All-State runner for the Hawks. She will now run for two Division I programs and is excited to compete in the ACC.

Kirby signs with Syracuse University

(Photo by Abbie Backenstoe)

“I’m extremely excited and it’s an extremely competitive conference and I’m really excited to hopefully be a contributing member of the team and hopefully be able to race next year in the ACC Championships,” Kirby said.

Lizzy Edwards is another Hawk to sign her Letter of Intent Wednesday as she will continue her soccer career at Slippery Rock University.

Edwards is a two-year starting goalkeeper for the Hawks and recorded 97 saves and four shutouts in 13 games this season. She said Slippery Rock has everything she was looking for in a college.

“It just felt like a home away from home. It has an outstanding academic program, it has what I want to do, it has great resources and the soccer program is really good. Last year they made it to the Division II Championships so it just felt like a place I needed to be,” Edwards said.

Lizzy Edwards signs with Slippery Rock

(Photo by Abbie Backenstoe)

Both Casey and Evan Smith signed to continue their baseball careers at James Madison University. Both brothers will be pitching for the Dukes as well.

The Smith brothers committed to JMU last fall but made it official on Wednesday by putting pen to paper. Casey Smith said although his junior season was cancelled, he and his brother were still able to get on the diamond this summer.

Evan Smith touched on how both brothers liked the coaching staff and that played a big part in their decision.

Casey (left) and Evan (right) Smith sign with James Madison

(Photo by Abbie Backenstoe)

“We really liked the campus whenever we first got there. We know Chase Delauter kind of well just from high school ball and then we really took after the coaches. As soon as we got there they were really nice and liked their coaching style,” Smith said.

Casey told 12 News what it meant to be able to play baseball alongside his brother for another four years.

(Casey Smith on signing to play collegiate baseball with his twin brother, Evan Smith)

One more athlete put pen to paper for UHS on Wednesday in Ash Napier. Napier signed to play volleyball at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Napier is experienced in many positions on the court but will play middle hitter blocker for the Bobcats.

Ash Napier signs with West Virginia Wesleyan (Photo by Abbie Backenstoe)

She’s not only excite to get on the court but is also excited for the small-town feel of Wesleyan’s campus and their athletic training program.