FLASHBACK: “The Pat McAfee Show” takes over the 2008 Fiesta Bowl

Sports

Now at ESPN, check out McAfee's "start" in TV

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

Earlier this week, it was announced that Pat McAfee will call college football games on Thursday nights for ESPN. Between Fox Sports, WWE, Barstool Sports and even his own podcast, he has made the rounds in the media market since his NFL retirement.

But did you know that he got his start in television before he even left WVU?

In the lead-up to the 2008 Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma, WBOY gave McAfee a microphone and had him ask the hard-hitting questions to everyone around the WVU football program at that time.

There were plenty of story lines heading into the bowl, but most prominently was the departure of Coach Rich Rodriguez to “a school that rhymes with ‘Smichigan.'” Bill Stewart subsequently took over the helm and would lead the Mountaineers to one of the most exciting upsets in Mountaineer football history.

