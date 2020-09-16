Flower, Towns each score two, Polar Bears win East-West rivalry

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One of the areas best rivalries consists of two teams that share East-West Stadium, Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont.

These two teams took the pitch against each other on Tuesday.

The first 20 minutes of the game saw no scoring from either side.

With just about 16 minutes left in the half, Nate Flower found the back of the net for Fairmont Senior, Polar Bears led 1-0.

As the first half dwindled, Jonas Branch set up Denzel Duvert and he took a few touches and slid a shot past the Bees’ keeper to put FSHS up 2-0.

Then, with just over a minute left in the half, Jonas Branch hit a rocket off of a free-kick which banged off the right post of the goal and into the back of the net to give the Polar Bears a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Second half began with the Bees taking charge. Luke Hawranick’s shot gets past the Polar Bear keeper and East Fairmont got on the board but trailed 3-1.

Nate Flower would answer with a score of his own, his second goal of the night put the Polar Bears up 4-1.

Then Bubby Towns started to heat up. The Bees keeper saved Towns’ penalty kick, but then Towns was there for his own rebound. Polar Bears extended their lead 5-1.



Towns struck again, this time he weaved through the Bees defenders and placed a shot bottom left corner to put give the Polar Bears a 6-1 lead.

Bees would score again late in the second half, Ashton Cole got a head on it off of a corner kick to score but it would not be enough for the comeback.

Fairmont Senior remains victorious, 6-2 the final score at East-West Stadium.

