Floyd, Curran lead Mountaineers over Polar Bears

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- It was a great night to be a Mountaineer at Liberty high school on Wednesday night.

The Liberty girls volleyball team swept Fairmont Senior 3-0.

Liberty won the first set 25-11, the second set 25-12 and the third set 25-7.

Gabby Floyd led the Mountaineers in kills with 13. Erin Curran led Liberty with 15 assists.

Floyd said the ‘Eers success stemmed from communication.

“We haven’t been talking really well recently and we did that a lot tonight so that’s probably what helped us the most on the court. Really just our passes, because once we got a good pass we got a good set and I could hit it. Like I said, we haven’t been playing like what I know we can do and after this I think it will help the girls stay up and win our games,” Floyd said.

The Mountaineers are set to see Grafton in their next game of the season

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories