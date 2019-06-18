Flying Eagle Shootout: Bridgeport plays first games in post-Robey era

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Bridgeport’s boys basketball team played its first games in nearly a decade without former head coach Mike Robey on the sideline at the Flying Eagle Shootout on Tuesday.

Instead, Robey’s assistant Zak Bart, who’s hoping to get the head job at Bridgeport, is in charge of the Indians during the summer period when coaches can be with their teams.

Like other teams in the area, Bridgeport will have a number of lineup changes from last year to this coming season. One consistency, though, is Nick Stalnaker.

“That’s our first game of the summer so I expected some growing pains. Honestly, I think we had one out of our top eight varsity players back from last year and that was Stalnaker. He’s a good guy, obviously, to build on, but we’ve got a lot of new faces we’re trying to get acclimated,” Bart said.

More from Bart and Bridgeport later this week.