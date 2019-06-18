Flying Eagle Shootout: Fairmont Senior retooling after title runs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior boys basketball team will look very different this upcoming season.

Jalen Bridges. Zyon Dobbs. Dasilas Jones. All graduated and gone.

In fact, only one starter from last year returns – Jaelin Johnson.

Head coach David Retton will lean on Johnson a lot this upcoming season.

“You know, what’s been good with Jaelin is, he knows when to play inside. You know, because he’s going to have to play inside for us. But he knows when to go outside. And his play during this first week has been .. He’s played really well for us,” Retton said.

