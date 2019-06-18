Flying Eagle Shootout: University ahead of schedule

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – University boys basketball head coach Joe Schmidle said Tuesday that his team this year is ahead of where they were this time last year.

But that’s to be expected when the Hawks are coming off a Triple-A title and are returning all but two players. That includes the “Big 3” of Kaden Metheny, KJ McClurg and Michael Maumbe all being back for UHS’s title defense.

Schmidle also knows that in a long summer before camp begins in late-fall, players have time to pick up some bad habits.

“Anytime you have that many kids returning, you’re going to feel ahead of the game. Moreso in November than now. The joke is, when we get them in November, it seems like it takes us a month just to get them to play defense, because they’ve learned so many bad habits or they just take plays off and that kind of thing,” Schmidle said.

We’ll have more from Schmidle later this week.