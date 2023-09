CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Landon Taylor and Wyatt Crislip each made multiple key saves in Tuesday night’s boys soccer match between Lewis County and Robert C. Byrd that ended in a scoreless draw.

Each goalkeeper turned away every shot sent their way for 80 minutes as neither the Minutemen nor Flying Eagles could put one in the back of the net.

This marks the first draw of the season for Lewis County after a 5-0 start while Robert C. Byrd moves to 3-2-4 overall.