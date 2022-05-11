CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd dominated Philip Barbour 15-0 in five innings during sectional play on Wednesday night.

Bats were hot early for the Flying Eagles who went up 2-0 in the bottom of the first.

RCB only extended its lead from there. A five-run second inning, highlighted by Nathaniel Junkins’ two-run home run, put the Flying Eagles up 7-0 early on in the contest.

Luke Sperry picked up the win on the mound for Robert C. Byrd.

Tanner Cook went 3-for-3 with two RBI, Junkins also went 3-for-3 with three RBI and Nick George went 2-for-2 and led with four RBI.