CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The Robert C. Byrd baseball team is headed to regionals for the first time in 19 years. While the Flying Eagles may be in uncharted territory for the players on the roster, senior outfielder Tanner Cook says that they had high expectations for themselves coming into the season and have lived up to them so far.

“I’m sure its been said before but the last time we won sectionals was in ’03 which was before most of us were born,” he said, “It was before I was born. Its pretty crazy. We’ve had a great year. I think we all kind of expected it but its coming together well.”

The Flying Eagles seem to be hitting their stride at the right time and senior Nathaniel Junkins thinks it’s just a matter of continuing good practices down the stretch.



“We’ve been hitting the ball really well,” he said, “our pitching has been great. Our defense has been great. I just think if we continue doing what we’re doing we should be alright.”



Byrd has been a persevering team so far this season and senior Evan Warne believes that has been an important part of their success and will have even more value going forward.



“We just need to stay in the game, even if we’re down two, three runs,” he said, “Like I said, at the end of the game that’s all that matters is the final score and not what the score is in the second inning.”



The Flying Eagles were stopped short of their goal a year ago and senior Luke Sperry wants to go out on a high note, saying that last season’s disappointment is a motivating force now.



“It’s definitely a driving factor to not let this year down like we did last year,” he said.

Byrd faces off with a Herbert Hoover team that it defeated 12-2 in April and will need to take two out of three from the Huskies to make the trip to Appalachian Power Park for the state tournament.