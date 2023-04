LOST CREEK, W.Va (WBOY) – Robert C. Byrd scored eight runs in the first four innings to jumpstart an 8-3 win over South Harrison in cross-county play.

The Flying Eagles scored twice in the first before a Nate Lhotsky solo home run in the third provided a major momentum shift.

Lhotsky and Rylan Rock went 2-4 and drove in a pair of runs while Owen O’Mara started on the mound, going 4.1 innings and allowing two earned runs on five hits.