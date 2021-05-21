Flying Eagles sweep double-header over Mountaineers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd baseball team clinched a Big 10 Conference Title after a double-header sweep over the Liberty Mountaineers.

The Flying Eagles beat the Mounaineers 18-0 in the first game.

In the second game, Byrd took an early lead scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Grant Lowther started the charge with a two run double to put Byrd up by two followed by Xavier Lopez’s two run double to double that score as Byrd led 4-0.

Tyler Stemple then hit an RBI single followed by another RBI single by Brody Byrd to add two more runs. Byrd then scored on a passed ball and led 8-0 after one inning.

Liberty did make a late comeback and scored seven runs in the last three innings, but Byrd held them off winning 11-8 and swept the double-header.